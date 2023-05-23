Arunachal: AYPC demands release of 36 people detained under UAPA

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of 36 persons who were detained under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (APUAPA), 2014 during the recent 72-hour statewide bandh.

The youth wing of the Congress has threatened to launch a democratic movement against the state government if the detainees are not released within five days.

In a representation submitted to State Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday, the APYC highlighted several significant issues of the state, including the recent Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak fiasco.

The representation stated that the state is witnessing escalating tensions due to the arbitrary detention of social activists and protesters during the 72-hour bandh.

The APYC emphasized that “these detentions were a result of the state government’s failure to fulfill the 13-point charter of demands presented by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), which were promised by Chief Minister Pema Khandu himself during a meeting on February 18.”

According to the representation, the government’s lack of prompt action and transparent investigation regarding the APPSC paper leak has led the activists to resort to such strong measures.

It further pointed out that the reappointment of corrupt officers and officials due to a lack of political will has raised concerns among the public.

“The detention of the 36 individuals and registration of 12 cases against them under the APUAPA have drawn strong criticism, given that they were already under magisterial remand. The extension of their remand from 12 to 30 days has been deemed inhumane since they are not criminals but activists fighting against a corrupt system and aiming to safeguard the fundamental rights of individuals as enshrined in Article 16(1) of the Constitution,” the Youth Congress said.

APYC President Tarh Jonny stressed these points in the representation, stating that these individuals are also assisting the government in its anti-corruption efforts.

The representation also expressed concern that arresting social activists to silence criticism and hide failures reflects a governance failure.

The APYC has further called for the Home Minister’s intervention to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees within five days.

