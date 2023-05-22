Arunachal: Ex-MLA Thangwang Wangham appointed state NPP president

Itanagar: Former legislator Thangwang Wangham has been appointed as the new President of National People’s Party (NPP) in Arunachal Pradesh.
NPP national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in an official letter dated May 21, announced the appointment, stating that Wangham would assume the position immediately.
Wangham, a seasoned politician, had previously represented the Longding-Pumao Assembly constituency in the Longding district for an extended period of time. He fought the 2019 MLA election on an NPP ticket and lost to BJP candidate Tanpho Wangnaw.
Wangham’s appointment as state NPP president comes following the resignation of Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi from the post.
Mithi was appointed as the Arunachal NPP president in 2021 and he led the party in the state for three years.
The NPP has 4 MLAs in the 60-member state assembly.
