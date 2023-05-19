Arunachal Guv reviews air services, raises concern over encroachment at ALGs

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Friday reviewed the status of air services in the state and raised concern over various issues such as encroachment at advanced landing grounds, shortage of trained manpower in flight operations.

Addressing senior officers of the state’s civil aviation, police, and tourism departments, Airport Authority of India and private airline operators at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said air services are the lifeline of people in emergency and for easy travel in a short time especially in a hilly state like Arunachal Pradesh.

Parnaik exhorted the officials to think for future and prepare themselves to cater to enhanced footfalls in the tourism sector in days to come.

He expressed serious concern over encroachment at ALGs, shortage of trained manpower and technical issues in flight operations, a Raj Bhawan official said.

Parnaik assured officials that he will take up these issues and new projects under the “Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik”, a regional connectivity scheme, with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Defence.

The governor also reviewed air operations and development of the Donyi Polo Airport near here besides, issues related to advanced landing grounds and inner line permits at airports.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Swapnil M Naik, Assistant Inspector of Police (Operations) Dinesh Gupta, and Airport Director Dilip M Sajnani apprised the governor of tourism, security, and air services at the Donyi Polo Airport.

Airport managers of IndiGo, Alliance Air and Flybig airlines were also present during the meeting.

