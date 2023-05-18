Arunachal Governor assures of dedicated table tennis infra in state

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik on Wednesday said that sports are the best medicine for sportsmen to keep them physically fit, mentally awake, and morally straight.
Gracing the closing ceremony of the South Asian Youth Table Tennis championship here, he said that the championship ignited the minds and imagination of the youth of the state towards participating in sports in a big way.
He said that youth sports events generate a spirit of competition, sportsmanship, and camaraderie amongst the competitors, which develops team spirit, the ability to face challenges, builds willpower and fosters friendship.
“At the end of the day the sport has been the biggest winner,” the governor added.
Parnaik said that the state is honoured and privileged to host the tournament which would be a harbinger towards Arunachal Pradesh finding its rightful place on the sports mosaic of the country.
Pleased by the successful conduct of the sporting event, the governor assured of dedicated permanent table tennis infrastructure with state-of-art facilities in the state.
Parnaik complimented all medal winners, and a ‘Well-Played’ pat to those who represented their country. He also commended the organisers, flag-bearers, and sponsors for making the event a success.
State Education Minister Taba Tedir, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Commissioner to Governor Ankur Garg, and Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Abu Tayeng also participated in the programme.
Honorary Secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India, Kamlesh Mehta gave a brief report on the championship.
The event was conducted by Table Tennis Arunachal under the aegis of Asia Table Tennis Union, Table Tennis Federation of India and South Asia Table Tennis Federation and supported by the state government and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd.
As many as 135 delegates, including officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Team India participated in the championship.
