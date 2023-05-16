Sikkim statehood day celebrated in Arunachal Raj Bhavan

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik Tuesday greeted the people of Sikkim and conveyed good wishes to them on their 48th statehood day.
It was celebrated under the Centre’s Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme to promote greater cultural association between different states and UTs.
Joining the function to celebrate the statehood day organised at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said Sikkim delivered an exemplary performance in tourism, ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, organic agriculture and horticulture, a statement said.
The governor, who served in Sikkim when he was in the Indian Army, said there are similarities between Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh as both the states share pristine natural environments, tourism potential and religious establishments of similar nature.
The Sikkimese people residing in Arunachal Pradesh participated in a cultural programme, shared their experience in Arunachal Pradesh and said that the state is a second home to them, the statement said.
On May 1, the foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra was observed at the Raj Bhavan here.
The governor had said that the objective of the statehood day celebration of other states is to amalgamate the people of those states with the local population and create a bond of camaraderie.
