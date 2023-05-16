Arunachal CM praises Gujarat model of tourism

Ahmedabad: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday praised the “Gujarat model of tourism” and expressed confidence that his state can replicate the model to give a boost to its economy.
Khandu and his delegation, which includes Arunachal Pradesh health minister Alo Libang and members of his state’s “Community-based Organisations (CBOs)” are on a Gujarat visit from Monday and they held an interactive session with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said a release by the western state’s government.
“Our CBOs and leaders from different tribes got wonderful exposure throughout the tours, knowledge sharing and interaction sessions. By replicating the Gujarat model of tourism and ecosystem built for the development of tribal people, our state can benefit economically,” said Khandu in a tweet after meeting the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City in Gandhinagar.
He also appreciated the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rashtriya Ekta Trust’ for “empowering tribal women by training them to drive Pink Autos (at Statue of Unity) and helping them stand on their own feet at Kevadia”.
Khandu termed GIFT City a “futuristic city built on the foundation of sustainability which presents an unprecedented ecosystem for crucial economic development”.
The delegation from the north-eastern state is in Gujarat to study the western state’s success in the field of education, healthcare, infrastructure development, prudent financial management and tribal development, said the release, adding that the members had also visited the Statue of Unity in Narmada district.
On the occasion, CM Bhupendra Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach of “development-centric politics” by bringing closer small and large states, said the release.
