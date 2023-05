Abducted petrol pump cashier released after 21 days in Arunachal

Itanagar: A cashier of a petrol pump, who was abducted at gunpoint by unidentified miscreants from Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, was released on Tuesday after 21 days, police said.

Dinesh Sharma, an employee of the fuel outlet at Chongkham in the district, was released in the Medo area under the Wakro circle in Lohit district, Namsai Superintendent of Police DW Thungon said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The person is still in a state of shock, and the investigation is on to identify the group behind the abduction,” he said.

Locals claimed that banned ULFA (I) was behind the kidnapping.

Sharma, who works at the petroleum outlet of a state-run oil marketing company, was kidnapped by three gunmen on April 26 evening.

The outlet is owned by Jenia Namchoom, a zilla parishad member (ZPM).

The gunmen opened fire during the abduction, and Mithai Marandi (28), the driver of the fuel outlet owner, was critically injured and later died at a hospital in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | 321 people receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela for 6 NE states

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories