Naharlagun: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday dedicated to the people of Arunachal Block II of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), which houses the newly functional emergency and trauma department as well as newly installed three Tesla MRI machines at the state’s lone medical college cum hospital.

Khandu along with Health Minister Alo Libang also flagged off 100 medical utility vehicles from the hospital complex.

Also flagged off 104 Medical utility Vehicle under Chief Minister Health Emergency Life Protection Services (CMHELPS).



Each district is provided with one Oxygen Express cum Vaccine Carrier Van, Mobile Medical Van and a Patient Transport vehicle to help health services reach out… https://t.co/ur4qmt5CUY pic.twitter.com/QexW4anyJ9 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 8, 2023

Addressing the officials of state health services department and TRIHMs, Khandu said that health is a priority, was a priority and will always be a priority of the state government.

Congratulating the medical fraternity, he said it was because of their sincere efforts under the guidance of the health minister, these state-of-the-art facilities could be established within a very short period of time.

“The state government is committed to the growth of TRIHMS and there will be no dearth of funds for its development,” he assured.

The chief minister also assured that the dearth of manpower, especially in the newly established emergency and trauma centre, would be looked into on priority and requested the officials concerned to submit a report on it to the government for necessary action.

Khandu, however, expressed concern over complaints regarding lack of sufficient number of doctors in the district hospitals.

He said that on paper there were enough doctors to manned all the district hospitals and urged for a proper survey and rationalization of doctors’ postings.

“In case there is an actual dearth of doctors, the state government is ready to recruit more. But first, a proper rationalization of doctors’ posting needs to be done,” he said.

Khandu pointed out that with a huge geographical area, it is a big challenge for the government to take basic facilities like health services to the people. This, he insisted, requires sincere efforts of the health department and its officials.

The chief minister also expressed satisfaction over the growth of the state’s only medical college and assured full support for its further growth.

“I am happy to note that the first batch of MBBS students of this college have given their final examinations and are awaiting results. I believe that every student will come out with flying colors,” he said.

He informed that the state government has taken up the matter with the central authorities to increase the intake capacity of the college from the present 50 students to 100 per batch.

“Hopefully, this year this intake capacity of the college will enhanced,” he said.

The chief minister also witnessed the first drone flight at TRIHMS, connecting the hospital under the Medicine From Sky program with East Kameng.

Another milestone achieved in healthcare!



Glad to have witnessed the first drone flight at TRIHMS.



The addition of TRIHMS to 'Medicine From The Sky' network in East Kameng will add value to healthcare and ensure hassle-free delivery of medicines in remote areas.



Launching pad… https://t.co/ur4qmt5CUY pic.twitter.com/flAsE0Nqcw — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 9, 2023

The newly inaugurated Block II of TRIHMS will consist registration counter for outpatient departments with CMAAY counter attached, new OPDs in 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, emergency and trauma center, equipped with Cat Scanand MRI units in ground floor, besides a modular operation theatre.

The 100 health utility vehicles flagged off during the day include twenty-two patient transport vehicles fitted with all equipment, drugs and consumables of BLS to be manned by trained emergency medical technicians and first responder drivers.

In addition to this, the newly launched service, 90 Basic Life support Dial 108 ambulances, is operating in the state and catering to emergency response transfer from home to facility.

These 108 ambulances will also be used for inter-facility transfer of critical and serious patients to higher medical centres for secondary and tertiary care services within and outside the state.

As per official records, this service has received more than 70,000 calls, served more than 7,000 critical patients, transferred 4,500 patients to higher centres and covered a total of 14,08,690 kms since its launch in June 2021.

