Former AAPSU president Hawa Bagang joins BJP in Arunachal

Itanagar: Hawa Bagang, former president of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), along with another student leader Tadar Tang joined the BJP here on Monday.
Both the student leaders joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s state unit president Biyuram Wahge, senior leader Ananta Narayan Mishra and state general secretary Nalong Mize at the party office here.
Wahge, while welcoming Bagang and Tang to the party’s fold, hoped that their joining would strengthen the party’s organisation in the state.
In his address, Bagan said he has reposed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state.
Bagang served as the assistant social service secretary of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) from 2005 to 2007, Information and Publicity Secretary of AAPSU from 2008 to 2012 and president of the apex students’ body of the state from 2016 to 2022.
He is a known proponent of indigenous religion Donyi-Polo and was instrumental in the construction of the first Namlo (prayer house) at Seppa, the district headquarters of East Kameng district.
He was instrumental in assisting the research work for the change of nomenclature of the tribe from Dafla to Nyishi.
