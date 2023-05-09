Capital bandh call: Arunachal govt invokes UAPA, imposes Sec 144

Itanagar: Terming the 72-hour ICR bandh called by a few individuals from May 10 as ‘illegal’, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom on Monday said that the district administration has imposed the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 2014.

Addressing media persons at his office, Potom said that the district administration has also issued an order under Section 144 CrPC, following apprehension of violence and disturbance of peace and tranquility within the capital region.

He said that the proposed bandh is ‘illegal’ and the DA has imposed the Unlawful Activities Act to detain and arrest the bandh enforcers.

The action under the Act is being carried away by police personnel, which will be more active from Tuesday. Under the Act, the police personnel can arrest or detain people violating the order, the district magistrate said.

“This time the order issued is different from any of the earlier orders because this time the administration is working to suppress the bandh call by taking strong action. We have also directed the police personnel for strict checking, seizing any kinds of weapons,” he said,

The DC added that the DA is also planning a flag march within the ICR to bring confidence among the public and oppose such bandh calls.

The district administration has also issued an order to all the arm shops of ICR to shut down their respective shops and further directed people to deposit all the arms and ammunition in the nearest police station for safety until the situation normalizes.

Moreover, orders have also been issued to close wine shops and assembling of more than three people has also been prohibited.

“There may be violence during bandh call, which ultimately will create disturbance in the entire Capital complex. Hence, it has been directed to respective shopkeepers to remove the gravels stone, boulder, iron pipes, tyres from nearby shops lying along the NH-415,” he added.

Potom added that the bandh call or any other activity which causes disturbance to society is unconstitutional and it is no more democratic.

“Therefore, every stringent action within the framework of law will be initiated against the bandh caller to ensure no public property is damaged and at the same time to look into the safety of the public,” he said.

Also read | Undemocratic: Arunachal govt says 3-day Capital bandh call ‘illegal’

