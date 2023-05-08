Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh government spokesperson Bamang Felix on Sunday said the three-day Capital bandh called by a few organisations is not a democratic movement but unconstitutional and illegal and will be dealt with according to the law.

Addressing mediapersons here at the state secretariat, Felix said that the state government has proactively taken a series of steps to bring reform in the entire examination system of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) ever since the paper leak scandal came into light.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He said it has also taken actions with reference to almost all 13-point charter of demands placed by the Pan-Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) as decided on 18 February, and the written form of the minutes of the meeting is in the public domain.

“If there is any delay, it is because the state government is dependent on some independent agencies or the process is a continuous one,” he said

Unfortunately, some sections of the society have not appreciated the efforts made by the government and have called a bandh in 11 to 12 districts from 10 May,” he said.

He also said that the bandh callers are wrongfully trying to debate the issue on social media by linking the late GyamarPadang’s name with the bandh call, which will only be causing a disservice to his soul and denigrating his role as a peace-loving person. Moreover, the state government will not tolerate any more to such undemocratic activity and shall be dealt with by the law.

He further said that with the untimely demise of whistle-blower Padang, Chief Minister Pema Khandu intimated the family members of the former regarding honouring him and his work.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Felix, who is also the Home Minister, appealed to the public to have patience and wait for the decision as such announcements are made on August 15.

Responding to a picture of Khandu meeting the former APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam doing the social media rounds, Felix claimed it was fake and that the CM has not met any of the former members of APPSC after the fiasco occurred, nor initiated any government spokesperson on his behalf for the same.

He rather appealed not to circulate wrong information which will mislead the public.

Felix appealed to aspirants to focus on studies because after the commission is formed, it will be conducting all pending examinations, which is necessary because the unemployment rate is increasing in the state. Also, delay in conducting exams will impact on three years of age relaxation.

Claiming that the CBI is doing its investigation, he informed that the investigating agency has its rules and regulations which forbid it from sharing confidential information with anybody, not even the government.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Earlier, a group of individuals announced the three-day bandh in 11 to 12 districts to protest the APPSC paper leak case.

Also Read | Shattered dreams: Evictions reveal the ugly side of ‘owning’ land in Guwahati

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









