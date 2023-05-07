Itanagar: The locals and Indian Army came together to celebrate Buddha Purnima at Tak Tsang Gompa near the beautiful Sungetsar Lake in Tawang District of Arunachal Pradesh, an official release said.

Tak Tsang Gompa is one of the three locations where Guru Padmasambhava, the revered deity of the area, meditated with his spiritual consort Monmo Tashi Khewdey who was in the manifestation of a Tigress, hence the name Tak-Tsang or ‘Tiger’s Nest’.

This beautiful Gompa, perched in the wilderness of mountains at a height of 12500 feet and close to famous Sungetsar Lake, is revered by locals and visited by thousands of tourists who visit Tawang every year.

It is believed that Padmasambhava or Lopon Pema Jungne the Lotus Born Guru, a teacher from famous ancient Nalanda University of Central India meditated here prior to moving on to Tibet for spreading Buddhism.

The Indian Army assisted in the celebrations as well as participated along with the local population.

“The enthusiastic celebrations commenced with offering of prayers in the Gompa and were followed by a medical camp organised by the Indian Army wherein the locals were provided with medical check-up and medicines. A community meal was also organised for all the villagers,” said PRO of Defense, Guwahati.

The local unit of Indian Army gifted chairs for the students at the Gompa.

The celebrations of Buddha Purnima were marked by religious and festive fervour, care and compassion for elders and respect for the environment true to the ethos of Indian Buddhism.

