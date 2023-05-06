Arunachal: NECCC expresses grave concern over situation in Manipur

Itanagar: The North East Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) has expressed grave concern over the situation in Manipur.
The committee alleged that in less than 15 months of the BJP government taking the reign, the entire Manipur is burning and engulfed with hatred amongst communities.
“Despite the events unfolding since the month of April, the ‘Double Engine’ government has done precious little to maintain peace and tranquility, thus leading to the volatile situation and leaving hundreds of churches and temples in cinders as well as rendering several thousand innocent Indian families homeless,” it said in a statement on Friday.
“The NECCC is deeply anguished over the unfortunate incidents that could have been averted with time-dictated and proper management of the concerns of the people. The ‘Double Engine’ government, despite being seized of the situation acted in a very complacent manner culminating in senseless violence and huge damages to public and private property and displacement of a large number of people,” NECCC chairman Nabam Tuki said.
“We strongly urge the inhabitants of Manipur, irrespective of caste & community, to restrain themselves in order to re-establish their age-old ties of brotherhood, peace & harmony amongst all,” the NECCC said.
“We also call upon the union Home Ministry to deploy all resources at its disposal to contain the situation and restore normalcy, law and order in the state by taking into the confidence of all the stakeholders. Peace of Manipur is of paramount importance to all North Eastern states and NECCC as a body strongly stands committed to it,” it added.
