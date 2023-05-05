Former Arunachal home minister Neelam Taram dies at 66

Itanagar: Former Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Neelam Taram died at a hospital in Itanagar on Friday morning after a prolonged illness, his family said.
He was 66, and survived by wife Neelam Ben, three sons and two daughters along with many grandchildren, they said.
Born in Deed village in Yachuli circle of Lower Subansiri district, Taram served as a junior teacher from 1981 to 1983, before joining politics. He was elected the first MLA from the Yachuli seat in 1990, and was made Civil Supply and Legal Metrology minister in the Gegong Apang-led Congress government.
He was the home minister of the state from 1991 to 1995.
He was re-elected from the constituency in 1995, and inducted again in the Apang’s ministry as home minister for the second term till August 23, 1996.
He served as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly from 1996 to 1999.
Taram is credited for the establishment of the 402 mw Panior hydro project at Yazali.
His last rites would be performed at his Papu Nallah residence on Sunday, his family said.
Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned his demise.
Parnaik said the state lost a prominent political leader who made immense contribution towards the socio-economic development of the people during his long and distinguished political career.
Khandu said he was a popular leader who belonged to the people and worked tirelessly for their welfare and growth.
“Taram Ji as a minister left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our state. He shall always be remembered for his selfless service. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the chief minister tweeted.
