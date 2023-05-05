Arunachal Pradesh reports eight new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh‘s COVID-19 tally rose to 66,953 after eight more people tested positive for the virus, a senior health official said here on Friday.
The northeastern state reported seven cases on Thursday.
All the new COVID-19 cases were detected through rapid antigen tests carried out on 39 samples, the official said.
Arunachal Pradesh currently has 39 active COVID-19 cases after six people recuperated from the disease on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 25, followed by Leparada and West Kameng with four cases each, Changlang (3), Namsai (2) and Tirap with one active case, Jampa said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state remained at 99.50 per cent while the percentage of active cases stood at 0.06 per cent, he said.
A total of 66,618 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, while 296 people have succumbed to the virus till date, the official said.
Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh reports ten more Covid-19 cases
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: 49 churches participate in 1st inter-denominational futsal tourney
- Manipur violence: Students from Nagaland stranded amid tensions
- Manipur: CRPF tasked to oversee security forces, RAF deployment
- Arunachal Pradesh reports eight new COVID-19 cases
- Will never allow NRC in Bengal: Mamata
- Guwahati international airport sees 39 pc jump in winter footfall