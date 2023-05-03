Itanagar: Ten people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the caseload in the country’s north easternmost state to 66,938 on Wednesday, a senior health official said.

The northeastern state had reported ten new cases on Tuesday too.

All the cases were detected through rapid antigen tests carried out on 45 samples, the official said.

The active cases in the state is 30 after six people recuperated from the contagion on Tuesday, state surveillance officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The capital complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 18, followed by Changlang and Namsai with four cases each while, Leparada and West Kameng has also two cases each, Jampa said.

The recovery rate in the state remained 99.51 per cent, while that of active cases was 0.04 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries in the state stood at 66,612, while 296 people have succumbed to the virus till date, the official said.

