Itanagar: Ten people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the caseload in the country’s north easternmost state to 66,938 on Wednesday, a senior health official said.
The northeastern state had reported ten new cases on Tuesday too.
All the cases were detected through rapid antigen tests carried out on 45 samples, the official said.
The active cases in the state is 30 after six people recuperated from the contagion on Tuesday, state surveillance officer Lobsang Jampa said.
The capital complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 18, followed by Changlang and Namsai with four cases each while, Leparada and West Kameng has also two cases each, Jampa said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The recovery rate in the state remained 99.51 per cent, while that of active cases was 0.04 per cent, he said.
The number of recoveries in the state stood at 66,612, while 296 people have succumbed to the virus till date, the official said.
Also Read | Arunachal to get 38 new bank branches with ATMs
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal Pradesh reports ten more Covid-19 cases
- Shattered dreams: Evictions reveal the ugly side of ‘owning’ land in Guwahati
- Mamata to address TMC mass outreach programme on Thursday
- Can watching others eat junk food cut our appetite, help lose weight?
- UPSC rejects Arunachal govt’s plea to conduct recruitment exams
- Terror funding: HC dismisses NSCN-IM leader Alemla Jamir’s bail plea