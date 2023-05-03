Arunachal kidnapping case: Injured driver succumbs to bullet injuries

Tinsukia: The petrol pump employee, who was injured during a kidnapping in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh last week, succumbed to the bullet injuries at a Dibrugarh hospital in Assam on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Mithai Marandi, who worked as a driver for Zila Parishad Member (ZPM) Chongkham Chow Jenia Namchoom of the Bhartiya Janta Party.
Marandi was shot thrice after he tried to focus flash light on the abductors, who were abducting another petrol pump employee, cashier Dinesh Kumar Sharma.
Meanwhile, security forces are still clueless on the whereabouts of Sharma.A source said the abductors have demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom to release Sharma.
“It is likely that they have moved the victim across the border in Myanmar camps.”
Earlier, a highly placed official in the Indian army confirmed the role of Ulfa (I) behind the kidnapping orchestrated by it’s cadre Rupom Asom.
“The outfit is struggling with finance and it is likely that the kidnapping has been done with a motive of extortion,” the official said.
Recently, a notification issue by the Union Home Ministry said a further review of the law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken.
“Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier.”
Attempts to speak to superintendent of Namsai police DW Thongon turned futile.
