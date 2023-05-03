Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower who exposed the infamous paper leak scam at the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Padang was undergoing treatment at the Asian Institution of Gastroenterology Hospital in Hyderabad and passed away at 8:30 am on Wednesday.

The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee on APPSC confirmed the news of the demise of the whistleblower of the APPSC paper leak scam. The committee also warned “comrades and well-wishers and the masses” to be very “careful with our choice of words at this hour and refrain from any blame games”.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development Agency and spokesperson for the Arunachal Pradesh government Ajay Chagti said on Tuesday that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had rejected a proposal to conduct exams on behalf of the APPSC.

This decision was undertaken during ongoing investigations and reforms related to the allegations of paper leakage at the commission.

When the APPSC paper leak scandal came to light last year, the government formed a three-member inquiry committee to examine the commission’s standard operating procedures. The committee made 17 recommendations, which were shared with civil societies, the media, and the commission, preparing the way for internal reforms at the APPSC.

