Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower who exposed the infamous paper leak scam at the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Padang was undergoing treatment at the Asian Institution of Gastroenterology Hospital in Hyderabad and passed away at 8:30 am on Wednesday.
The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee on APPSC confirmed the news of the demise of the whistleblower of the APPSC paper leak scam. The committee also warned “comrades and well-wishers and the masses” to be very “careful with our choice of words at this hour and refrain from any blame games”.
Meanwhile, Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development Agency and spokesperson for the Arunachal Pradesh government Ajay Chagti said on Tuesday that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had rejected a proposal to conduct exams on behalf of the APPSC.
This decision was undertaken during ongoing investigations and reforms related to the allegations of paper leakage at the commission.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
When the APPSC paper leak scandal came to light last year, the government formed a three-member inquiry committee to examine the commission’s standard operating procedures. The committee made 17 recommendations, which were shared with civil societies, the media, and the commission, preparing the way for internal reforms at the APPSC.
Also Read | Arunachal kidnapping case: Injured driver succumbs to bullet injuries
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Raid at house of NSCN-IM ‘mastermind’ of civilian abductions
- India records 3,720 new COVID-19 cases
- Arunachal: APPSC paper leak scam whistleblower passes away
- Mizoram: Assam Rifles to tighten security along Myanmar border to stop influx
- ‘Operation Kaveri’: India brings back home 559 people on Tuesday
- After 17 years of flying, cash-starved Go First awaits clearer flight path