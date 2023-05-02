Arunachal: Namsai district to host C20 Summit in June

Itanagar: Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh is set to host a four-day Civil 20 (C20) Summit starting June 9, where 150 delegates from across the world are expected to participate, officials said on Tuesday.

C20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20, which provides a platform for civil society organisations (CSO) to voice aspirations of the people, they said.

Today, inspected the model villages,Jona-I and Empong village in Namsai District. These villages have been selected for the proposed visit of C-20 delegates to have a glimpse of our rural lives.



It is reassuring to see our villagers all excited for the arrival of C20 delegates… pic.twitter.com/jT3v2IL5jA — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) May 1, 2023

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who represents the district, convened a review meeting with officials and stakeholders on Monday to discuss the preparations for the summit.

Mein inspected the places where the delegates would stay, and the venues for important conferences and meetings to be held during the summit, the officials said.

He also made his way to the model villages – Jona-I and Empong – which have been selected for the proposed visit of C20 delegates, where they would get a glimpse of rural Arunachal Pradesh, they added.

