Arunachal logs 10 fresh COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the northeastern state’s tally to 66,928, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

The active cases stood at 26, while 66,606 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

All the cases were detected through rapid antigen tests, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 296 people have died due to the contagion till date.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, registered the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by Tawang (5), he added.

Also Read | IMD predicts heavy rainfall across northeast India this week

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









