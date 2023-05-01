Maharashtra, Gujarat have strong tries with Arunachal Pradesh: Governor

Itanagar: The foundation day of Gujarat and Maharashtra was observed at Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan here on Monday, which was graced by Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) and his wife Anagha Parnaik.

To foster and strengthen camaraderie among the people from different parts of the country, serving in the state, the governor has taken the initiative to celebrate their states foundation day at Raj Bhavan, here.

Maharashtra and Gujarat were parts of the state of Bombay Province. On May 1, 1960, they became independent states of the country.

People from Gujarati and Marathi communities including, government officials, businessmen, people working in public sector units and members of armed forces along with their families attended the celebration, a Raj Bhavan communique said here.

They shared their experiences, accomplishments and goodwill for the people of the state.

Parnaik greeted the Gujarati and Marathi communities on their state foundation and conveyed his good wishes to each and every member.

He said that the objective of the Statehood Day celebration of other states is to amalgamate the people from outside, with the local population and create a bond of camaraderie, and thus help to realise the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

The governor said that both Maharashtra and Gujarat have strong ties with Arunachal Pradesh.

Inter-state Living (SEIL) of Maharashtra in the 1950s, an exchange of students from north east tribal states and vice versa and Krishna-Rukmini cultural heritage of Gujarat has reinforced the traditional linkage of Arunachal Pradesh with Maharashtra and Gujarat, he said.

Sharing his experience of having visited various states during his service days, the governor advised the people to learn local language, their traditional practices and appreciate their cultural heritage. He also asked them to keep themselves connected to their roots.

Appreciating the famed art and crafts of Gujarat and the cultural heritage of Maharashtra, Parnaik advised the Gujarati and Marathi communities to imbibe the good traditions of Arunachali society.

He also urged the Gujarati and Marathi communities to contribute, in whatever position they are, in Arunachal Pradesh with sincerity and dedication.

He said anything they do would ultimately contribute towards nation building, the communique added.

