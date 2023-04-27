Arunachal: BJP ZPM driver shot, cashier abducted

Tinsukia: In a suspected militant attack in Arunachal’s Namsai district, the driver of a Zila Parishad Member (ZPM) of Chongkham was shot at and another employee was abducted late on Wednesday evening.

The driver, identified as Mithai Marandi, 28, sustained three bullet injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Assam. His condition is said to be critical.

The abducted member has been identified as Dinesh Kumar Sharma, cashier at a petrol pump owned by ZPM Chongkham member Chow Jenia Namchoom of the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Confirming the development, superintendent of Namsai police DW Thongon said thay three armed men abducted Sharma at about 7.50 pm on Wednesday.

“They have also shot the driver of ZPM Chongkham Marandi who has been referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh and is said to be in critical condition.”

We have set up check nakka and launched a massive manhunt, added Thongon.

A highly placed source said, while escorting the victim on foot towards Assam side, the driver of ZPM was shot three times when he tried to focus flash light on the abductors.

“The hand of suspected Ulfa (I) led by Rupom Asom has come to light,” the source added.

The source said Tinsukia police has been alerted and forces have been mobilized on the Assam-Arunachal border.

However, there is no official confirmation on the militant group behind the incident or their motive.

