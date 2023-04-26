Badal to be remembered for his contribution to strengthening democracy: Arunachal CM

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday condoled the demise of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, saying he will be remembered for his immense contribution to strengthening Indian democracy.
Badal, a five-time chief minister and Akali Dal patriarch died at a hospital in Mohali on Tuesday at the age of 95.
Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, “Deeply grieved at the demise of former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal ji”.
A veteran of Indian politics and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch, he will always be remembered for his colossal contributions to strengthening Indian democracy and the spirit of federalism, Khandu said.
The central government has already announced two days of state mourning on April 26 and 27 across the country as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.
Also Read | Arunachal urges Centre for assistance to upkeep infra, cites frequent landslides, flash floods
