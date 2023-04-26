Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Wednesday asserted that flagship programmes of the central and state governments must reach targeted beneficiaries.

During a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at Raj Bhavan here, the governor said that proper digitisation of information, real-time monitoring and office automation should be prioritised at all levels of governance.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Mein, who called on the governor, highlighted the challenges of development in the interior and rural areas and the need to capitalise on the vibrancy of border villages by making them tourist destinations.

Parnaik made various suggestions and methods to achieve the same, an official communiqu said.

The governor, who interacted with government officials and villagers in remote areas during his recent tour of border areas, stressed the need to provide financial and technical assistance to people in those areas for reverse migration to their villages.

Parnaik also said that state government officials must reach out to the rural community.

A hand-holding approach must be adopted to motivate the agrarian communities to go for multiple cropping and horticultural ventures along with traditional farming, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The governor and the deputy chief minister also deliberated upon the development of hydro-power potential in the state and emphasised developing micro-hydel plants in the border villages to provide a stable power supply.

Mein, who also holds the finance, investment and power portfolios, briefed the governor on the state’s financial position and budgetary planning besides, measures being undertaken by the state government, the communiqu added.

Also Read | HC declares Arunachal MLA’s candidacy null and void for concealing info

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









