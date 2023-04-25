NCM seeks report from Arunachal on 'conversion' of Guru Nanak-related site

New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities on Monday sought a detailed report from Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s contention that a historical site associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechuka has been converted into a Buddhist temple.
In a statement, the Commission said it has taken cognizance of the representation received from Sardar Harjinder Singh Dhami, president, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) regarding “conversion of the historical site associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh into a Buddhist temple”.
“As such incidents hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and create a feeling of discrimination amongst them, the Commission has sent a letter to Chief Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh on 24.4.2023 seeking a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the Commission,” the statement said.
In another statement, the Commission said it has been brought to its notice that a person entered Gurudwara Sahib in Morinda, Punjab and “physically assaulted the priest/granthi performing the Akhand Path”.
“He also disrespected Sri Guru Granth Sahib. However, in this case, the criminal was identified and legal action may have been taken. Punjab has seen a long history of communal violence which could have been averted if the criminal could have been penalised by the competent court and a free and fair enquiry conducted in all those cases,” the statement said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In order to analyse why this is happening time and again and is not being prevented, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has written a letter to the chief secretary, Punjab requesting for a list of all cases of sacrilege in Punjab in the last 45 years, the statement said.
The NCM also urged the public to maintain peace and communal harmony.
Also read | Arunachal CM proposes nine parameters to achieve sustainable goals
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 63,380
- Meghalaya: Workshop on wildlife crime scenario held in Tura
- India witnessed 85.1% decline in malaria cases from 2015 to 2022: Health Minister
- Tripura Youtuber thrashed for casting Hindu models in Eid music video
- NCM seeks report from Arunachal on ‘conversion’ of Guru Nanak-related site
- Mizoram first to distribute property cards in Northeast