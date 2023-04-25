NCM seeks report from Arunachal on 'conversion' of Guru Nanak-related site

New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities on Monday sought a detailed report from Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s contention that a historical site associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechuka has been converted into a Buddhist temple.

In a statement, the Commission said it has taken cognizance of the representation received from Sardar Harjinder Singh Dhami, president, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) regarding “conversion of the historical site associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh into a Buddhist temple”.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“As such incidents hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and create a feeling of discrimination amongst them, the Commission has sent a letter to Chief Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh on 24.4.2023 seeking a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the Commission,” the statement said.

In another statement, the Commission said it has been brought to its notice that a person entered Gurudwara Sahib in Morinda, Punjab and “physically assaulted the priest/granthi performing the Akhand Path”.

“He also disrespected Sri Guru Granth Sahib. However, in this case, the criminal was identified and legal action may have been taken. Punjab has seen a long history of communal violence which could have been averted if the criminal could have been penalised by the competent court and a free and fair enquiry conducted in all those cases,” the statement said.

In order to analyse why this is happening time and again and is not being prevented, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has written a letter to the chief secretary, Punjab requesting for a list of all cases of sacrilege in Punjab in the last 45 years, the statement said.

The NCM also urged the public to maintain peace and communal harmony.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Arunachal CM proposes nine parameters to achieve sustainable goals

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









