Arunachal urges Centre for assistance to upkeep infra, cites frequent landslides, flash floods

Itanagar: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweshwar Tudu called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and reviewed central projects being implemented in the state.
The governor said that the state government has identified 103 projects under Flood Management and Border Area Programme (FMBAP) and prioritised 353 projects under PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.
He urged the minister for the timely sanction and allocation of funds for the projects.
Parnaik also sought the central government’s assistance for the operation and maintenance of various infrastructures created under the Jal Jivan Mission (JJM).
He said that due to frequent landslides and flash floods in the state, the infrastructures get damaged easily.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The governor also discussed Eklavya Model Residential schools and Tribal Research Institute with the minister, a statement said.
Tudu, while appreciating the state government’s commitment to the projects, assured all assistance from his ministry to the state, it said.
Also Read | Arunachal: At Commonwealth meet, assembly speaker bats for cooperation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal urges Centre for assistance to upkeep infra, cites frequent landslides, flash floods
- Nepal bans 2 FlyDubai managers from entering TIA over bird-hit rumour
- Artificial intelligence helps scientists detect exoplanet
- Kaziranga National Park to be closed for tourists from May
- WB: Mob sets police station afire to protest girl’s death in Kaliaganj
- Arunachal: At Commonwealth meet, assembly speaker bats for cooperation