London: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker P D Sona on Tuesday highlighted the need for greater cooperation and exchange of best practices among Commonwealth countries to promote good governance.
During a meeting with Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Secretary-General Stephen Twigg in London, Sona, who is also the chairman of the CPA India Region Zone-III, emphasized the importance of strengthening democratic institutions and promoting accountability and transparency in governance.
The APLA delegation, which included MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Lombo Tayeng, Hayeng Mangfi, Techi Kaso, and Tarin Dakpe, discussed various issues related to parliamentary democracy and the role of legislators in promoting development and good governance.
Twigg appreciated the delegation’s efforts to promote democratic values and governance in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. He urged the delegation to continue their efforts to strengthen democratic institutions in the state and the region.
The APLA delegation is currently on a study tour to the UK to learn about parliamentary procedures and practices, as well as governance and development models. During their visit, they also met with several Members of Parliament to discuss parliamentary procedures and practices and visited various institutions and organizations, including Buckingham Palace in London, to learn about best practices in governance.
Speaking after the meeting, Sona expressed his gratitude to Secretary-General Twigg for the warm welcome and insightful discussions. He reiterated his commitment, as the chairman of CPA India Region Zone-III, to promoting democratic values and governance in the region and strengthening cooperation and exchange of ideas among member countries of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.
The study tour by the APLA delegation to the UK is part of a larger effort to enhance cooperation and exchange of ideas between Arunachal Pradesh, the region, and the international community.
