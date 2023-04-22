Collegium issue is all about mindgame, won't comment: Law Minister Rijiju

Itanagar: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday described the collegium issue as a “mindgame”, saying he will not talk about it.
He made the remarks here when asked about the various recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium pending before the government, including those related to appointment of high court chief justices.
“The Collegium issue is all about mindgame. I am not going to talk about it,” he said.
Rijiju was speaking on the sidelines of an event to dedicate 254 mobile towers for 4G services to Arunachal Pradesh.
He said the lack of infrastructure facilities in border areas which have tough terrain was a major issue for the locals.
Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao represent Arunachal Pradesh in Lok Sabha.
Rijiju has been quite vocal against the Collegium system and once even called it “alien to our Constitution”.
