Arunachal aims to be top contributor in India's push for zero carbon

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister, Chowna Mein, announced on Saturday that Arunachal aims to become the topmost contributor towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2047, by reducing the consumption of fossil fuels.
Speaking at a C-20 Consultative Conference in Itanagar, Mein emphasized the government’s focus on promoting sustainable development while simultaneously preserving the environment. “To achieve this objective, the government is investing heavily in renewable energy sources such as solar and hydropower,” he said.
Mein highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh is ranked 12th in terms of bio-diverse hotspots in the world and is home to one of the largest amalgamations of diverse indigenous tribes living in peace and harmony.
Emphasising India’s G-20 advocacy around “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, Mein reinforced the significance of incorporating diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect in society to embody unity in diversity.
The deputy chief minister further discussed the Arunachal government’s commitment to accelerating development in Northeast India and uplifting various sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, connectivity, digital communication, and financial management of state resources.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He stated that the government’s objective is to achieve all-inclusive and equitable development across all regions and tribes, with a focus on elevating the quality of life in border villages through the provision of basic amenities, resulting in reverse migration.
Mein also suggested hosting the upcoming C-20 Summit in Namsai in a magnificent way, showcasing the state’s potential as a global destination for such events.
Also Read | 336 border villages in Arunachal Pradesh to get 4G connectivity, 254 mobile towers set up
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Collegium issue is all about mindgame, won’t comment: Law Minister Rijiju
- Arunachal aims to be top contributor in India’s push for zero carbon
- New moth species named after Arunachal, where it was found
- Meghalaya: Drug peddler using his grocery store as front, arrested
- Assam receives another solar fence to combat human-elephant conflict
- Fruit and vegetables: is it better to peel them?