Arunachal aims to be top contributor in India's push for zero carbon

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister, Chowna Mein, announced on Saturday that Arunachal aims to become the topmost contributor towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2047, by reducing the consumption of fossil fuels.

Speaking at a C-20 Consultative Conference in Itanagar, Mein emphasized the government’s focus on promoting sustainable development while simultaneously preserving the environment. “To achieve this objective, the government is investing heavily in renewable energy sources such as solar and hydropower,” he said.

Mein highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh is ranked 12th in terms of bio-diverse hotspots in the world and is home to one of the largest amalgamations of diverse indigenous tribes living in peace and harmony.

Emphasising India’s G-20 advocacy around “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, Mein reinforced the significance of incorporating diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect in society to embody unity in diversity.

The deputy chief minister further discussed the Arunachal government’s commitment to accelerating development in Northeast India and uplifting various sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, connectivity, digital communication, and financial management of state resources.

He stated that the government’s objective is to achieve all-inclusive and equitable development across all regions and tribes, with a focus on elevating the quality of life in border villages through the provision of basic amenities, resulting in reverse migration.

Mein also suggested hosting the upcoming C-20 Summit in Namsai in a magnificent way, showcasing the state’s potential as a global destination for such events.

