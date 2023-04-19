Ziro: Union Ministry of Minority Affairs secretary Mukhmeet S Bhatia said that the huge diversity within the tribes and terrain of Arunachal Pradesh makes it difficult to frame uniform programmes and policies hence making effective implementation of projects all the more challenging and difficult.

During his two-day official tour to the district, Bhatia oversaw the progress of two upcoming residential schools at Joram and Linia, which are funded by the Department of minority affairs. He emphasized the need to take into account the huge difference in terrain for the effective formulation and implementation of government schemes and projects.

“Even within Arunachal Pradesh, there is so much difference between the tribes and terrains. There are vast differences in the projects being implemented at Itanagar, Ziro, and border areas. Tougher the terrain, the tougher the effective implementation of the project, and I am going to take back this message to New Delhi,” Bhatia said.

During his visit, the secretary advised the implementing agencies not to compromise on the quality of work and to meet the completion deadlines on time.

“If the state government releases the 10% state matching share timely, the union government will also equally release the second instalment of these upcoming schools early and also sanction more similar schools to needy areas,” he added.

The minority affairs department had sanctioned Rs 4 crore to Joram residential school and Rs 36 crore to Linia residential school, respectively.

Bhatia further added that education and tourism were two key areas that had lots of potential for a hilly state like Arunachal Pradesh.

“The state needs quite a number of good quality schools and tourist attraction places. Outside investments and government funding in these two areas would do wonders for the state and the state exchequer,” he opined.

During his visit, Bhatia was accorded a warm welcome at the Subansiri Sadan by the local legislator and agriculture minister Tage Taki, Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime and HoDs.

The dignitary also paid a visit to Dani Kunia Government Higher Secondary School Hapoli and a few places of tourist interest at Ziro Valley.

He was accompanied by state Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs director Yumlam Kaha from Itanagar.

