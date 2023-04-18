Longding: A joint operation conducted by the Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and local police resulted in the apprehension of a cadre of the NSCN K (YA) on the intervening night of April 17.

The arrested individual has been identified as self-styled captain Wangbet Wanjen, who was allegedly responsible for orchestrating an illegal extortion drive on behalf of the NSCN K (YA) as the self-styled Rajapio of Kanubari area in Longding district.

According to the security forces, Wangjen has admitted to his involvement in threatening villagers and businessmen to extort money in the past.

Moreover, Wangjen was reportedly involved in the kidnapping of the head gaon bura of Laukxim village in May 2022 for defying extortion demands.

The arrest of Wangjen is significant, as he was one of the key leaders of the faction involved in intimidating locals to pay illegal taxes, security forces said. The arrested insurgent has been handed over to the Longding police station for further investigation.

