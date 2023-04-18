Arunachal: Governor Parnaik flags off BRO motorcycle rally

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Tuesday flagged off the Ekta Evam Shradhanjali Abhiyan motorcycle rally organized by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) from Raj Bhavan here.

The rally is being conducted by the BRO to commemorate the sacrifices and contributions of BRO Karmyogis in nation-building and also to mark its 64th Raising Day.

Parnaik congratulated the BRO on its 64th Raising Day and greeted the BRO Karmayogis on the special occasion.

He opined that the occasion will usher in fresh perseverance and mission orientation for the organisation and enhance the vigour and zeal of the project personnel.

Praising the BRO for organizing the 3,000-km 30 days rally, the governor said “it reflects the commitment of the organisation and promotes the spirit of India and unity in diversity and resonates the spirit of ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.”

He reckoned that the event will contribute towards the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making our country ‘Sashakt Bharat’.

Complimenting the riders, he advised them to conduct public outreach programmes for the youth during the rally and highlight the excellent accomplishment of the premier road construction organization of the Indian army.

The governor also advised the 15-member team to motivate the youth to join the organization and the Indian armed forces.

Appreciating the BRO for its contributions in providing much-needed road connectivity in the state, he said, “the BRO roads connect villages, towns and people and the prosperity of the region owes lots to the BRO.”

“The BRO has become one of the most valued partners in the development of the state,” Parnaik said.

He urged the BRO to lend a hand to the state government in its Vibrant Village Programme to develop the remote villages located near the international borders.

On the occasion, the governor remembered the BRO personnel, who laid down their lives while serving the nation.

Earlier, BROs Project Arunank chief engineer Brigadier Yogest Nair briefed the governor about the rally.

Senior army, ITBP and police officers, and NCC cadets were present during the flagging-off ceremony.

