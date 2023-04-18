Arunachal: CM stresses preserving, propagating Buddhist culture

ZEMITHANG: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday stressed the need to preserve and propagate the Buddhist culture, which thrives on peaceful co-existence of every sentient being.

Speaking at the national conference on ‘Nalanda Buddhism – retracing the source in footsteps of Acharyas: From Nalanda to Himalayas and beyond’ at the holy Gorsam Stupa, Khandu highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh has a significant Buddhist population, and they have kept their culture and traditions safe with religious fervor.

The chief minister spoke about the principle of ‘reasoning and analysis’ on which Nalanda Buddhism stands, stating that it allows the teachings of Lord Buddha to be brought under the ambit of reasoning and analysis, which is based on science. He added that Buddhism is the only religion that gives its followers this liberty.

Welcoming the delegates from all the Himalayan states of the country’s northern border, Khandu reminded them that Arunachal Pradesh is home to not just Buddhism, but several religions, including those who follow their indigenous faith. He emphasized that every religion and faith should flourish and exist peacefully and expressed pride in the fact that Arunachalis are doing just that.

The chief minister thanked the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) for organizing the national conference in Zemithang, Tawang district, which is one of the holiest places of Buddhism.

He noted the significance of holding the conference in Zemithang, which was the last Indian border through which His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama entered India in 1959.

While acknowledging that Buddhism is expanding globally and witnessing a resurgence in a few traditional areas, Khandu pushed for the need to make its presence vibrant with roots connected to Nalanda Buddhism. He urged those attending the conference, especially the youth, to attend all three technical sessions scheduled for the day.

He specifically emphasized the importance of attending the session on ‘Nalanda Buddhism in 21st century – challenges and response,’ which he said would be of great importance for the young generation Buddhists.

The one-day conference is being attended by 45 delegates of revered Rinpoches, Geshes, Khenpos, and scholars from all the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh (union territory), Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir (Paddar-Pangi), Sikkim, North Bengal (Darjeeling, Doors, Jaigaon, and Kalimpong), Densa South India Monasteries, and 35 delegates from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh like Tuting, Mechuka, Taksing, Anini, and others. In total, about 600 delegates are attending the conference.

