Overview:
Pasighat: Two members of a family were killed and two others were injured in a fire mishap that occurred at Bihari Colony in Pasighat, East Siang district, on Friday night, according to officials.
The victims were identified as Rahul Shah and his three-year-old daughter, Divyani Shah, while the injured have not been named yet.
The massive inferno, which occurred around 10 pm on Friday, also destroyed at least five houses belonging to Tuna Rongong, Tribhuwan Sahani, Santosh Mishra, AK Dwivedi, and Rahul Shah, reducing movable and immovable property worth lakhs of rupees to ashes.
Fire tenders from the Fire and Emergency Services department reached the spot in time to prevent the fire from spreading further, officials said.
Local authorities, including Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu, assistant superintendent of Police Token Saring, and PMC chief councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, visited the fire accident site on Saturday to assess the loss.
They also distributed immediate relief items to the affected families, who are in mourning.
The East Siang district administration has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.
