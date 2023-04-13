Tinsukia: In a joint operation, troops of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested two cadres of banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) or ULFA (I) from Khonsa belt in Tirap district.
The duo have been identified as ULFA (I)’s self-styled 2nd Lieutenant Ranju Asom alias Himangshu Bhuyan, resident of Udalguri district, and self-styled private Orindom Asom alias Mahanta Baruah, resident of Tinsukia district.
According to sources, security forces launched an operation on Thursday based on specific information and nabbed the cadres hiding in Horu Chingan village.
“The security forces laid a cordon and conducted house-to-house search, during which the duo was apprehended,” a source said.
The development came at a time when reports of attempts by ULFA (I) to regroup and strengthen the outfit are emerging, particularly in the upper-Assam belt.
Last week, ULFA (I) cadre Modon Asom, who deserted the outfit, surrendered before a joint team of Tinsukia police and Assam Rifles.
