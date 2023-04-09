Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a 2-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday days after China renamed 11 villages in Arunachal Pradesh, inviting a strong reaction from India.

Shah will visit Kibithoo, a strategically key village near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, on April 10 and launch the centrally sponsored ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) aimed at the comprehensive development of villages at the India-China border on April 10-11.

“To stress the Centre’s concern for the development of border areas, Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Kibithu in Anjaw district on April 10 and 11 where he will be launching the VVP,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said speaking at the inaugural function of the 1st Prime Minister Youth Camp & Cycle Rally Mechukha valley in Shi-Yomi district on Sunday.

The VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme wherein 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

With Arunachal Pradesh having the longest international northern border, Khandu informed that the state will benefit the most.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

“Of the 662 border villages identified for priority coverage in the first phase, 455 villages are in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu also said and assured that Shi Yomi would have a major chunk of its villages covered under this programme.

In the last week, China renamed 11 places including mountain peaks, rivers and residential areas in Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims as South Tibet, further straining the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Indian government has strongly rejected China’s move to rename the places in Arunachal Pradesh saying the state has been an integral and inalienable part of India.

Khandu has expressed concern over the slow pace of work on the Tato to Mechukha 2-lane highway in Shi-Yomi district and said that the state government has taken up the matter seriously.

Khandu, who is on a whirlwind road trip to the central districts of the state, reached Mechukha on Saturday from Aalo in West Siang district.

Khandu noted that while Aalo to Kaying road has been satisfactorily completed, the stretch between Kaying and Tato is progressing as per the timeline. He, however, regretted that the portion from Tato, the district headquarters of Shi-Yomi, to Mechukha will never be completed on time at the current pace of progress.

“Travelling on the road, I can say that the equipment and manpower being deployed on this stretch is way below par and at this rate, the road will not be completed on time,” he said.

He said that during his overnight stay at Mechukha, he had several meetings with the district administration, senior leaders, panchayat leaders as well as party workers of the district, who have all expressed concern over the abysmal progress of the road.

Khandu informed that he has taken up the matter with the Commander BRTF, which is executing the project and assured the people that the commander himself is serious about it.

“Very soon the BRTF commander will initiate formalities following an agreement signed with the contractors keeping in top priority the timely completion of the project,” he said.

Khandu observed that the contractor concerned is at fault for the delay.

“The contractor who got this package sub-let the same to some other contractor, who in turn further sub-let it down the line. This is not the way to execute a project of such importance,” he said.

He said that with the cooperation of the central government, the state government has taken the responsibility to connect all the districts with two-lane highways but due to mismanagement by contractors, the government is failing the people.

Khandu called upon serious and capable contractors to come forward and bid for the works as and when tendered.

“We are serious about early completion of this 40-plus km road and from now on, I will personally monitor its progress,” he assured.

Khandu expressed optimism that it would offer a wonderful platform to promote cultural and inter-tribe bonding.

“This gives opportunities to our youth to get acquainted with various tribes of the state and their rich culture and traditions,” he said.

Khandu urged the participating youths from all parts of the state to gain from the experience at the camp and make it a lifetime memory. “Every activity conducted here has some learning. Make the most of it,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Khandu inaugurated the Mechukha Festival Ground, the foundation of which was laid by him in November 2021.

He also inaugurated several other projects including the Civil Terminal Building at the Mechukha airstrip. Foundation stones were also laid for 4 projects including the District Secretariat at Tato.

Amongst others, present on the occasion were local legislator and state assembly speaker PD Sona, education minister Taba Tedir and legislators Laisam Simai, Zignu Namchoom, Kento Jini, and Jekke Tako.

