Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate a one-way unreserved special train between Naharlagun and Madurai junction stations to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 05852 (Naharlagun – Madurai Jn.) one way unreserved special will depart from Naharlagun at 23:50 hours on April 7, 2023, to reach Madurai Jn. at 16:00 hours on April 10, 2023. The unreserved special train will consist of 20 coaches.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Special train for the benefit of passenger pic.twitter.com/xNTOxRbeBT — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) April 5, 2023

During its one-way journey, the special train will have stoppages at Harmuti, Viswanath Charali, Rangapara North, Udalguri, Tangla, Rangiya, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Mathabhanga, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri and Kishanganj stations over N. F. Railway.

Passengers of the North Bank of the Brahmaputra and of the capital city area of Arunachal Pradesh who plan to make their journey towards the Southern part of India will get the benefit of this service. Wait-listed passengers of other trains on this route can also avail of this opportunity.

Also Read | Sikkim safe, restricting tourists not on agenda: Gangtok DC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









