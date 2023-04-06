N. F. Railway to operate one way unreserved special train between Naharlagun and Madurai

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate a one-way unreserved special train between Naharlagun and Madurai junction stations to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 05852 (Naharlagun – Madurai Jn.) one way unreserved special will depart from Naharlagun at 23:50 hours on April 7, 2023, to reach Madurai Jn. at 16:00 hours on April 10, 2023. The unreserved special train will consist of 20 coaches.

During its one-way journey, the special train will have stoppages at Harmuti, Viswanath Charali, Rangapara North, Udalguri, Tangla, Rangiya, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Mathabhanga, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri and Kishanganj stations over N. F. Railway.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Passengers of the North Bank of the Brahmaputra and of the capital city area of Arunachal Pradesh who plan to make their journey towards the Southern part of India will get the benefit of this service. Wait-listed passengers of other trains on this route can also avail of this opportunity. 

Also Read | Sikkim safe, restricting tourists not on agenda: Gangtok DC

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment