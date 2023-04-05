Itanagar: Arunachalee powerlifter Azad Basfore has once again broken his own record to retain the ‘Strongman of India’ title for the fourth consecutive year at the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) India.

The event, held at Rohini in New Delhi from April 01 to 02 last, saw Azad lift 205 kg (unequipped) to set a new national record under the WPC India.

His previous lift was that of 200 kg in 75 kg body weight.

Azad, a powerlifting coach by profession, also managed to win a gold medal in the 75 kg bodyweight senior category.

Besides Azad, the Arunachalee powerlifting team also shined at the Powerlifting congress as they managed to bag 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals for the state in various categories of the competition.

Where Abhijeet Rajkhowa and Geniya Koyu won a gold each for Arunachal in the 82.5 kg (masters) and 56 kg (teen) events respectively, Yumnam Biju Singh won a silver and bronze in the 67 kg senior event.

The other two medals (silver and bronze) for the state were won by Gichik Taying in the 66 kg junior category.

The WPC is a powerlifting federation that hosts meets around the world. The federation hosts competitions which allow multi-ply equipment.

