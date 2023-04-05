Arunachal: CM Khandu inaugurates Tana Agyang View Point in Ziro

Ziro: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while on an official tour to Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang and Shi Yomi districts this morning, inaugurated the Tana Agyang View Point at Ziro.

Overlooking the Tahing Lampii cave, the project has been implemented by MGNREGA job card holders in a tie-up with Tayang Sukung and Nago Arang gram panchayats. The innovative, revenue-earning model, supported by Habung Welfare Society, is a fine example of a convergence mode driven by the community.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Khandu in January last year.

Appreciating the Habung Welfare Society and the two gram panchayats of Tayang Sukung and Nago Arang for the novel initiative, Khandu said the project has set the trend of convergence mode of project implementation and urged others to follow suit.

“A total of Rs 20.75 lakhs was utilized for the project, which was sourced from various programs like the MGNREGA, ‘My village, My development Plan’, 14th FC Grant, APEDA, state govt resources and voluntary contributions from members of the Habung Welfare Society. This indeed is one of the best projects implemented through convergence mode. People of Ziro have shown a way forward,” Khandu said.

Rooting for the convergence mode in project implementation, the chief minister said it not only calls for the participation of the local communities but also saves the waste of public money.

“If this same project would have been implemented under the sole jurisdiction of the state government in accordance with the old way of implementing projects, it would have cost the government exchequer not less than a crore,” he observed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Khandu assured that the promised fund for further development of the site would be released soon.

He said that once the project is further developed and completed, he would invite members of other communities to visit it for a case study on convergence models.

“Convergence model is the best way forward. People of the rest of the communities should learn to take advantage of this model for the development of their respective areas. I have been rooting for a convergence model with all executing agencies of government departments, district administrations and community leaders for years,” Khandu said.

He also released the case study report of the entire convergence mode involved in the implementation of the said project.

Present on the occasion were local legislator and Agriculture minister Tage Taki, Advisor to Tourism minister Laisam Simai and who’s who of the district administration, Panchayati Raj and members of the Habung Welfare Society.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachalee powerlifter Azad Basfore retains ‘Strongman of India’ title

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









