Itanagar: A group of complainants of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2017 has requested Chief Minister Pema Khandu to shift the venue of summoning in the APPSC paper leak case from Guwahati in Assam to Itanagar.

The individuals who filed the First Information Reports (FIRs) concerning the paper leakage issue in various exams conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) have been summoned to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Guwahati to provide evidence.

According to one of the complainants, the ED summoned whistle-blower Gyamar Padang and 3 other complainants of the APPSCCE 2017 exam on March 30 while the summoning letter was delivered by hand on March 29.

“We had only one day to respond to the summoning letter. However, respecting the summoning, all the complainants sent an email to the ED praying for an appropriate time to appear before its office after which the date was changed to April 04. Due to security reasons, we engaged an advocate to appear on our behalf on April 4. But to our surprise, the ED’s office was closed on April 4 on the account of Mahavir Jayanti. We have again sent our advocate today to appear on our behalf,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum submitted to the chief minister’s office, the complainants raised concerns about the financial burden of the long journey from Itanagar to Guwahati, which is approximately 350 km, and the potential risk of personal attacks on each of them, considering the unfortunate incident of former APPSC under secretary Late Tumi Gangkak.

The complainants also highlighted the medical condition of Gyamar Padang and the potential physical and mental harassment they might face during the long journey.

“Many of the individuals who have been summoned are unemployed youths who have bravely come forward to fight against corruption in APPSC. They have stood the test of time and only asked for what is truly their right. Now to appear for summons by the office of the ED, they will have to travel a good long distance by bearing all the expenses from their pocket is not at all justifiable,” the memorandum stated.

As many of the individuals who have been summoned are from Arunachal Pradesh, the complainants requested that the chief minister shift the summoning venue from Guwahati to Itanagar, which they said would be a logical solution.

The complainants have assured their full cooperation at all levels of the investigation process and expressed hope that the chief minister will consider their concerns and take appropriate measures to ensure justice is served without causing any undue hardships to the complainants.

