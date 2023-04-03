Ziro: Over 2,000 people, including family members, well-wishers, NGOs and councils, gathered at the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium here on Monday to demand speedy trial and conviction in the alleged murder case of veteran Congress leader and pioneer journalist Tasso Grayu.

Grayu, an octogenarian and prominent public figure of Ziro Plateau, was reportedly stabbed with a sharp weapon near Tasso Lapang at Hari Village in Ziro at around 8.30 pm on March 22 last.

The police have arrested the alleged accused, 70-old-year man and he is presently in their custody.

A rally was also taken out on the day which started from the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium which covered several areas such as the Dani Kunia Higher Secondary School, Pai Gate, and Hapoli Township before culminating at the stadium.

The rallyists demanded justice for Tasso Grayu and reverberated that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated in their community.

Several public leaders, including former minister Padi Richo, former MLA Nani Ribia, Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Nani Rajen, Tanw Supuñ Dukuñ (TSD) president H K Shalla, Supung Bulyang council member Nani Tatung, ZPM’s Tasso Tana and Hage Dolo and others spoke in favor of a speedy trial and conviction.Speaking on behalf of the family members of the deceased, district agriculture officer and president of Hari Employees and Pensioneer’s Welfare Association (HEPWA) Tasso Butung thanked all the participants for exhibiting solidarity for the cause of Late Grayu.

