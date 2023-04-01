Arunachal: Army officer dies in landslide, body recovered after 4 days
Subedar AS Dhagale

On March 27, a team of Indian Army personnel was struck by a massive landslide with debris of 6-7 feet, including fallen trees, rock and mud during an operational task in the forward area in the Tawang sector.

During the incident, while everyone else was able to escape without any critical injury, Subedar AS Dhagale got trapped in the debris. A search operation was launched immediately to locate him.

On April 1, at around 10:50 AM following a four-day search using specialist equipment, Subedar AS Dhagale’s mortal remains were retrieved from the site. His mortal remains have been moved to District Hospital, Tawang.

Subedar AS Dhagale belonged to the district of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Wreath laying is planned at Tawang before the dispatch of mortal remains to the hometown.

