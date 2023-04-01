On March 27, a team of Indian Army personnel was struck by a massive landslide with debris of 6-7 feet, including fallen trees, rock and mud during an operational task in the forward area in the Tawang sector.
During the incident, while everyone else was able to escape without any critical injury, Subedar AS Dhagale got trapped in the debris. A search operation was launched immediately to locate him.
On April 1, at around 10:50 AM following a four-day search using specialist equipment, Subedar AS Dhagale’s mortal remains were retrieved from the site. His mortal remains have been moved to District Hospital, Tawang.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Subedar AS Dhagale belonged to the district of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Wreath laying is planned at Tawang before the dispatch of mortal remains to the hometown.
Also Read | Never a better time for northeast states to settle border disputes
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Submission date under Mission Basundhara 2.0 extended
- Meghalaya: CRPF celebrates ‘Raising Day’ in Tura
- Itanagar police seized heroin worth Rs 90 lakh, arrest 21 peddlers in March
- Palm Sunday 2023: Wishes and greetings for your loved ones
- Tripura to host G20 conclave on clean energy from Monday
- Arunachal: Army personnel dies in landslide, body recovered after 4 days