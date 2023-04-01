On March 27, a team of Indian Army personnel was struck by a massive landslide with debris of 6-7 feet, including fallen trees, rock and mud during an operational task in the forward area in the Tawang sector.

During the incident, while everyone else was able to escape without any critical injury, Subedar AS Dhagale got trapped in the debris. A search operation was launched immediately to locate him.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

On April 1, at around 10:50 AM following a four-day search using specialist equipment, Subedar AS Dhagale’s mortal remains were retrieved from the site. His mortal remains have been moved to District Hospital, Tawang.

Subedar AS Dhagale belonged to the district of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Wreath laying is planned at Tawang before the dispatch of mortal remains to the hometown.

Also Read | Never a better time for northeast states to settle border disputes

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









