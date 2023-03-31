Itanagar: The Don Bosco College in Jollang has been accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with an A Grade in the first cycle, making it one of the first private colleges in the state of Arunachal Pradesh to achieve this feat.

The announcement was made on Thursday after the NAAC Peer Team visited the college on March 23 and 24 and submitted a detailed report of their observations.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The college earned a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score of 3.13.

The NAAC Peer Team comprised of former Kakatiya University, Telangana vice-chancellor Dr Boda Venkat Rathnam, Mizoram University head of sociology department Dr Rabindra Kumar Mohanty, and former Annasaheb Magar Mahavidyalaya, Maharashtra principal Dr Raghunath Misal.

Don Bosco College Principal Dr Fr Jose George expressed his gratitude to the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) coordinator Luhish Lushai, assistant coordinators Dr Tagam Dabi and Dr Ratul Mahela, the vice-principals, teaching and non-teaching staff, and the students for their hard work and dedication, which helped the college achieve the NAAC accreditation.

Fr C C Jose, the rector, also expressed his gratitude to all concerned and assured that the Don Bosco College would continue to strive for excellence and make further progress for the betterment of the state.

The NAAC is a government organization that assesses and accredits Higher Education Institutions (HEI) and is an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission. Established in 2002, Don Bosco College, Itanagar (Jollang), is an educational institution of the Catholic Church, belonging to and managed by the Salesians of Don Bosco Educational Society. The college is named after St John Bosco, a Catholic priest and a prominent educationist engaged in the welfare of youngsters.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Arunachal: Candlelight vigil to pay respects to late constable Wangniam Bosai

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









