Itanagar: The Naharlagun police has busted a major fraud racket involving fake cheques and forged documents and arrested several individuals in connection with the case.

According to the police, the case was initially brought to their attention when a chief manager at the State Bank of India‘s G-Extension Branch received a written FIR on March 23 from an individual claiming to have received a cheque worth Rs 9,78,45,868/- from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

However, upon further verification, it was discovered that the cheque was fraudulent, prompting the police to register a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Addressing media persons at the Naharlagun police station on Friday, SDPO Dekia Gumja said a special team led by Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge inspector Minli Geyi along with sub-inspectors S S Jha and Bobby Sumnyan and others was formed to investigate the matter,

During the course of their investigation, the police uncovered a network of individuals involved in the fraud, including Tarh Tajuk, Jampa Khenrab, Sange Dakpa, and Dhan Bahadur Lama. Kishor Tamang, who runs a car wash in Itanagar, was also implicated in the case, for allegedly having received the fake cheque from a group of individuals based in Nepal.

“The fraudsters had allegedly created a forged letter from the NDMC executive engineer to the SBI’s chief manager, directing the release of the fraudulent cheque. We believe that the plan was for Tamang to encash the cheque and split the proceeds with the group,” Gumja said.

After apprehending the suspects, the police discovered that Tamang had been introduced to the fraud racket by Anil Singh, who allegedly led a gang involved in such scams. Singh, along with his associate Suresh Kumar and the individual responsible for creating the fake cheque, Abhimanyu Chauhan, have also been arrested in connection with the case.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Gumja said efforts are now underway to locate the Nepal-based kingpin of the racket, identified as Ganga alias Bhandari, and bring him to justice.

We have recovered several pieces of incriminating evidence, including the forged seal of the NDMC executive engineer and are confident that the investigation will bring the case to a close, the SDPO said.

Also Read | Arunachal: East Kameng police solves ATM robbery case, arrests culprit

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









