Tawang: The monastic dances, especially the dance of deities Palden Lhamo and Gonpo or Mahakala were introduced for the first time in Jang Palpung Zangdok Palri monastery on Thursday.

Residents of Jang and its nearby areas gathered in large numbers to witness the monastic dances and take blessings.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Beginning today, the tradition of performing monastic dances will be done every 11-12 lunar months in the coming years, chief of the monastery Khenpo Ngima Tashi said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawang deputy commissioner K N Damo praised the monastery chief and Sangha community for the hard work put in to learn and manage the costumes of the monastic dances.

Emphasizing preservation of culture and tradition, he asked youths to speak and promote their mother tongue.

“Other languages can be learned in educational institutions, but one’s own mother tongue can be learnt at home and within the community only,” he said.

Tawang zilla parishad chairperson Leki Gombu expressed happiness on the introduction of such sacred and beautiful monastic dance at the monastery.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He congratulated the Khenpo and Sangha community for their success in introducing this old monastic tradition.

Later, Damo and Gombu distributed blankets and jackets, provided by Gurgaon-based NGO, the Hans Foundation and supported by Arunodaya Welfare Society, to the monks of the monastery.

On the occasion, Arunodaya Welfare Society secretary Sonam Wangdi was felicitated by the Sangha community.

Among others, DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok, army officials, and the general public attended the event.

Also Read | Arunachal: Candlelight vigil to pay respects to late constable Wangniam Bosai

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









