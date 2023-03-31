Yupia: In a significant development, Parang zilla parishad member Nabam Yakum has been elected unopposed as the new zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC) of Papum Pare district, following a motion of no-confidence against the incumbent ZPC Chukhu Bablu.

The motion was initiated on Friday by 11 out of the 16 zilla parishad members (ZPMs), representing a two-third majority.

The 11 ZPMs had submitted the motion of no-confidence to the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) & member-secretary of the zilla parishad on March 15, which led to the initiation of the no-confidence motion.

In response to the request of the house members, a secret ballot voting was conducted to determine the outcome of the motion.

During the secret ballot voting, 11 ZPMs voted in favour of the motion against Chukhu Bablu, while the remaining five voted against it. As a result of the successful motion, the process for the selection and election of a new ZPC was initiated.

Incidentally, the day also saw another development with Yakum being expelled from the BJP for moving the motion of no-confidence against Bablu.

She and nine other ZPMs have been expelled from the party for six years “for indulging in anti-party activities and defying/violation of party whip”.

The expelled ZPMs are Nabam Tagi of Leporiang, Bamang Yayu of Kimin, Hina Camdir Tok of Upper Balijan, Techi Niya of Silsanga, Tem Pika of Lower Balijan, Nabam Yazer of Mengio, Tai Sangte of Kakoi, and Tem Yaba of Taraso.

They have reportedly now joined the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA).

