Khonsa: Thousands of people from all walks of life gathered at the taxi stand here to pay their respects to the late Constable Wangniam Bosai, who was martyred in the line of duty on March 26.

The mass candlelight vigil was organized under the banner of All Tirap District Students Union (ATSDU) and Kaimai Welfare Youth Club (KWYC).

The candle mass vigil started with slogans of “Amar rahen amar rahen – Wangniam Bosai Amar Rahen and we want justice,” followed by a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed soul of the martyr.

The business community also shut their establishments as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

Addressing the occasion, ATDSU president Jawang Bangsia appealed to the government to compensate the bereaved family with ex gratia as admissible and to capture the criminals as soon as possible.

ZPM Bari-Basip Tediap Hallang expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and appealed to the security forces to apprehend the murderer as soon as possible. He also requested everyone to cooperate with the security forces to nab the culprits.

Senior public leader Wintung Bosai and KWYC president Tingwang Hosai also spoke on the occasion, condemning the brutal killing of Constable Wangniam Bosai and urging the security forces to apprehend the criminal at the earliest.

One Sanwang Hosai expressed gratitude to everyone for participating in the candle mass vigil and sought cooperation from all walks of life to apprehend the culprits.

Bosai was killed by two operatives of the NSCN while he was on duty at the sub-jail in Khonsa.

The NSCN-K (NS) operatives, Roksen Homcha Lowang and Titpu Kitnya, snatched Bosai’s service rifle and shot him in the stomach. Despite being rushed to Dibrugarh in Assam for treatment, he could not be saved.

Kitnya was a convict in a murder case, while Homcha was an under-trial prisoner.

The police, along with the Tirap Police, 6 AR, and 36 Bn CRPF, are currently conducting efforts to locate the escapees.

