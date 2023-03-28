Arunachal: East Kameng Police solves ATM robbery case, arrests culprit

Seppa: The East Kameng police successfully solved the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM armed robbery case that took place on February 15.

The accused, Taguk Rang (32), has been arrested and over Rs 20 lakh cash, a vehicle, revolver, and two-wheeler used in the commission of the offence have been recovered.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to the case details provided by East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta, an FIR was received from the SBI cash officer on February 15, stating that a suitcase containing cash was snatched after firing two rounds during the process of ATM replenishment by a bank team at Type 1, Seppa town.

The robber had targeted the accompanying staff but fortunately, no one was hurt. The miscreant was wearing a bluish jacket and a black helmet and had parked his two-wheeler close to the ATM.

Following this incident, a case under Section 392/307 of the IPC read with Section 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Seppa police station. Three teams of 24 police personnel, headed by a Seppa DySP Matin Ratan, worked day and night to solve the case. Witnesses were examined, CCTV footage was analyzed, and other technical methods were employed to identify and apprehend the culprit.

“The accused is a contingency worker in the rural works department. He had earlier worked as a contractor, which led to his financial loss and a lot of debts. The accused had no prior criminal record and was in dire need of money to repay his debts so resorted to this heinous crime. He had been planning the robbery for over a year and had done a recce of the SBI bank for around six months,” the SP said.

Before this robbery, Taguk had done a recce of ATMs at Zero point and Bank Tinali in Itanagar but did not execute the steal due to the presence of many CCTV cameras around that area.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam, Arunachal ministers meet to discuss border issues

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









