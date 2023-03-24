Guwahati: The construction of India’s largest hydropower project- the 2880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) will commence soon, the Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister said in a function in Itanagar on Friday.

DMP is a hydropower cum flood moderation scheme proposed on the Dibang River in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh. The dam site is located about 1.5 km upstream of the confluence of the Ashu Pani and Dibang rivers and about 43 km from Roing, the district headquarter.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The project will be constructed by National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) at an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore.

The final forest clearance was issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and climate change (MoEFCC)in March 2020.

Notably, the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary and the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary are about 14 km and 35 km respectively from the reservoir periphery of the project.

“The works for the largest hydropower projects have commenced with the allotment of construction works,” Mein said while virtually inaugurating 384 newly-installed smart street lights across six new locations in Itanagar Capital Complex on Friday.

“Soon the construction of six new hydropower projects will also begin in this fiscal,” Mein said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The deputy chief minister said that power connectivity is one of the development indexes of any state or country and presently the state government is making every effort to rapidly enhance the power supply through the execution of transmission lines under RDSS and Comprehensive Scheme.

Also Read | ED raids multiple locations in Arunachal in APPSC, APSSB scams

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









