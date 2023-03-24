Itanagar: Arunachal’s Smart City Itanagar became even smarter on Thursday as the newly installed smart street lights at six different locations of the capital were virtually launched by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein.

The street lights were inaugurated by Mein through the ‘CitiSol ONE Control Mobile App’ from his office here.

The locations where the lights are installed and were launched are Mithun Gate to Raj Bhawan (71), ‘O’ Point Tinali to Gompa and State Museum (32), Bank Tinali to State Guest House (75), the highway towards State Legislative Assembly (29), highway towards Vivek Vihar Type-V Bungalows (30) and the stretch of road between Chandranagar Bridge Point and Bharat Petrol Pump in Chimpu (147).

The launch of these smart street lights was appreciated by Mein, who said that Itanagar is the pride of the state and the government’s responsibility to make it smarter.

“The launch of these smart lights will add to the attractiveness of Itanagar and the same has come at an apt time with the G20 meeting just a couple of days away,” he said while appreciating the power department officials for their effort.

Mein said that these lights are also an effort of the state government to promote energy efficiency and it is not only expected to improve the lighting infrastructure in the capital complex but also helps reduce crimes.

The deputy chief minister further said that the state government is making every effort to rapidly enhance the power supply through the execution of the transmission line under the RDSS and Comprehensive scheme.

Mein further informed that the smart street lights from Chandranagar to Papu Nallah (total 360) are already functional and the installation of the same at other prominent places of the capital as well as other parts of the state would be carried out under Phase II.

Highlighting the features of the CitiSol ONE Control Mobile App, Itanagar Electrical Division executive engineer Joram Lali informed the gathering that the application created by Bajaj Electricals Limited is a sophisticated and easy-to-use central management software (CMS) which monitors and manages smart street light assets and components that are typically located in feeder panels and street lights.

“Besides facilitating the users with the overall control of the street lights, the app also helps the administrator (respective executive engineers) get real-time data of the power consumption, live energy monitoring, quick alerts of all failures, maintenance schedules, breakdowns, etc.,” Lali said.

Lali also informed that the installation of the smart street lights at four other major towns of the state – Tawang (226), Seppa 236), Namsai (228) and Changlang (238) – are in the completion and testing stage and shall be commissioned by mid-April next.

The total number of smart street lights installed across the state stands at 1672 units at present, he said.

Among others, Palin MLA and advisor to power minister Balo Raja, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, Pakke Kessang MLA Biyuram Wahge, power secretary Ajay Kr Bisht, chief engineers Gumdo Doji, Bar Takum and Gingko Lingi, Capital superintending engineer D Taipodia and APEDA director Marbom Bam were present on the occasion.

